Insights Network Hits Market Cap of $7.45 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Insights Network has a total market cap of $7.45 million and approximately $47,237.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00053734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.88 or 0.00246611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00096322 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 288,036,468 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

