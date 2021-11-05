Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,094 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 59.1% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,682,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,762,000 after acquiring an additional 65,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Insperity by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,866 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insperity alerts:

NYSE:NSP opened at $121.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average of $99.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSP. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,650,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $601,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,111,940 over the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.