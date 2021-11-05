Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.83.

NYSE INSP opened at $278.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -160.11 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.33. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.18 and a 1-year high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.70.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

