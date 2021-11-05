Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 902,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,505 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.04% of Installed Building Products worth $110,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,657,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,009,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 497.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,450,000 after buying an additional 311,261 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 9,994.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 264,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $130.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.17). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,363,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,435 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

