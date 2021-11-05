Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $303.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $276.00 to $303.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PODD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.92.

PODD traded up $14.78 on Friday, hitting $316.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,905. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of -691.24 and a beta of 0.66. Insulet has a 12-month low of $218.28 and a 12-month high of $315.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.97.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 26.9% during the third quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 63.1% during the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 11.0% during the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Insulet by 26.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

