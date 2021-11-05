INT Market Capitalization Reaches $5.81 Million (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. INT has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, INT has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.91 or 0.00391185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00053824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.57 or 0.00244904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00096732 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004369 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INT is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

