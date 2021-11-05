Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 85,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 98,007 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 9.0% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 146,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. Intel has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.96. The company has a market cap of $204.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

