Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.28.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,457. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 2.03. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $308,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,203 shares of company stock worth $39,372,706. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 125.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

