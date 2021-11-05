Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Increased to $182.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $171.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NTLA. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $133.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 2.03. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $627,177.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $15,018,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,062.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,203 shares of company stock valued at $39,372,706 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,741,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,237,000 after acquiring an additional 270,856 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 40.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,239,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,650,000 after buying an additional 2,078,639 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 226.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,239,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,650,000 after buying an additional 5,023,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,698,000 after buying an additional 447,433 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after buying an additional 594,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

