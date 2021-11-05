Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 182.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 695,169 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.26% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $70,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $1,273,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,368,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,123,203 shares of company stock valued at $75,006,367 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

IBKR stock opened at $74.57 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.37.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.