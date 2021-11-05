Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.84 and last traded at $8.82. Approximately 5,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 10,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Interlink Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39.

Interlink Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

