International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.51

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.51 and traded as high as $0.54. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 1,331 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.

Get International Stem Cell alerts:

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter.

International Stem Cell Corp. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of therapeutic and biomedical products. It operates through the following segments: Cosmetic Market, Biomedical Market and Therapeutic Market. The Cosmetic Market segment develops, manufactures and markets a cosmetic skin care products based on the company’s proprietary parthenogenetic stem cell technology and targeted small molecule technology.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for International Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.