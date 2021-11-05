Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on IKTSY. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.4645 per share. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.95%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

