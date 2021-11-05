Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stake Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 694,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $28,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITCI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 35.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 817,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,722,000 after acquiring an additional 213,304 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 150.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 117,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 70,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.08. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.