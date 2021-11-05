Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Raised by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 99,895.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,979 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,463,385,000 after buying an additional 60,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,363,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109,925 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,973,724,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,876,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,835,559,000 after purchasing an additional 153,931 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $13,752,332. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $363.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a PE ratio of 78.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $365.52.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $353.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

