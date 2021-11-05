InvenTrust Properties (NASDAQ:IARE) Trading Up 1.1%

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:IARE) was up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.55. Approximately 1,474,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,978% from the average daily volume of 20,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45.

About InvenTrust Properties (NASDAQ:IARE)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties include grocery-anchored community and neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 20004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

