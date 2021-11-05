Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP)’s stock price were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $25.93. Approximately 4,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 6,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.