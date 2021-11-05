Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT) Trading 0.4% Higher

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.06 and last traded at $26.04. 3,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 3,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.