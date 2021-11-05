Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCU) Trading Up 0.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCU)’s stock price were up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.53 and last traded at $19.51. Approximately 4,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 7,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.