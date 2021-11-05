Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAS) Trading Up 1.4%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAS)’s stock price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $99.78 and last traded at $99.37. Approximately 68,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 52,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.98.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.18.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.