Invesco Ltd. Has $744.27 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,174,662 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 587,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.82% of Electronic Arts worth $744,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,015,674,000 after acquiring an additional 84,374 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $536,303,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Electronic Arts by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,651,661 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $525,218,000 after purchasing an additional 318,840 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,833 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,945,886 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $423,707,000 after acquiring an additional 177,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $142.48 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total value of $116,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,145 shares of company stock worth $6,108,028. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.68.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.