Invesco Ltd. Sells 907,787 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,442,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 907,787 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $727,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 42,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,388,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 85,505.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 48,738 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 202,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,162 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $639.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $643.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $587.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

