Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Stock Holdings Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,796 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.60% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $168,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,117,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,789,000 after buying an additional 101,972 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 138,348 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 62,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

