Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 527,965 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Investar worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Investar by 823.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 99,334 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Investar by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Investar by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Investar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Investar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISTR opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01. Investar Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 5.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

