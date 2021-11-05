Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 5th (AGRX, AHCO, AINC, AMAM, AMR, ANIP, ARGO, ATER, ATRC, ATXS)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, November 5th:

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ashford Inc. is a provider of asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry. It is focused on managing real estate, hospitality, and securities platforms. The Company serves as the advisor to two real estate investment trusts, namely Ashford Hospitality Trust (Ashford Trust) and Ashford Hospitality Prime (Ashford Prime). Ashford Trust is focused on investing in the hospitality industry primarily within the United States. Ashford Prime invests in high RevPAR full-service and urban select-service hotels and resorts. Ashford Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $69.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PXRE Group Ltd. provides reinsurance products and services to a worldwide marketplace. They primarily emphasize commercial and personal property and casualty reinsurance risks, and offer both broker-based and direct-writing distribution capabilities. PXRE also provides marine and aerospace reinsurance products and services. “

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aterian Inc. is a technology-enabled consumer products platform which builds, acquires and partners with e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create selling consumer products. Aterian Inc., formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on therapies to treat allergic and immunological diseases. The company’s program include STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Astria Therapeutics, formerly known as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from $64.00 to $65.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $50.00 to $53.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $140.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering. The firm currently has a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $13.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its target price raised by TD Securities to C$3.75. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

