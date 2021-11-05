Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $24.45. Approximately 252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Investor AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Investor AB (publ) alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40.

Investor AB is an investment company. It operates through the following segments: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries and Investments in EQT. Listed Companies segment consists of listed holdings and majority-owned operating subsidiaries. The Patricia Industries segment includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries, Three Scandinavia and the former IGC portfolio and all other financial investments, except EQT and Investor’s trading portfolio.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.