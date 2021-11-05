Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,503,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,309 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.26% of Invitation Homes worth $56,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,026,000 after acquiring an additional 424,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after purchasing an additional 406,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,513,000 after purchasing an additional 953,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,736 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.1% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 17,772,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,721,000 after purchasing an additional 531,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $38.54.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.