Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,572 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $26,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,462 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,117,000 after buying an additional 946,011 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,324,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,837,000 after buying an additional 590,632 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 949,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,678,000 after buying an additional 330,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,778,000 after buying an additional 312,483 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IONS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $34.63 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.