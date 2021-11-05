IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CSML) Trading Up 0.8%

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CSML) was up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.02 and last traded at $38.02. Approximately 1,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 18,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.47.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.