iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.88% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $4,810,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $142,000. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 279,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 35,197 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 84.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,612 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.92. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.16 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.