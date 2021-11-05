iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COMT) Trading 1.3% Higher

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COMT) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.35 and last traded at $37.22. 324,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 608,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.74.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45.

