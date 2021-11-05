iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,762 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,136,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,222,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after acquiring an additional 639,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 996.1% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,124,000 after acquiring an additional 518,245 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,624. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $65.81 and a 1-year high of $110.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.00.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

