James Smith Sells 96,201 Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Stock

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £182,781.90 ($238,805.72).

Shares of LON CNE traded down GBX 0.24 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 194.76 ($2.54). The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,711. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 187.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 282.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of £972.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83. Cairn Energy PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71).

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

CNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 249.20 ($3.26).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.