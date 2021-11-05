Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Given New C$46.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$46.00 to C$46.25 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

JWLLF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.61. 450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.83.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

