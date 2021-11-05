Japan Post (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Trading Down 14.6%

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF)’s stock price dropped 14.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.43. Approximately 714 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56.

About Japan Post (OTCMKTS:JPHLF)

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. It operates through Postal and Domestic Logistics, Post Office, International Logistics, Banking, Life Insurance, and Other segments. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Japan Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.