JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of JCDecaux stock remained flat at $$25.71 during trading on Friday. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

