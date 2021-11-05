Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $125.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price target upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $103.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LYV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $14.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.88. 119,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,204. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $107.53.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

