Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $4.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 3,731.54% and a negative net margin of 13.85%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

NYSE:BHC opened at $27.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 36,427 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,692,000 after purchasing an additional 316,478 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 239,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

