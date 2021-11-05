Jefferies Financial Group Raises Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $115.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.80. The company had a trading volume of 31,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,431. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.23 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $94.30.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,288,000 after acquiring an additional 290,419 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,132,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,744,000 after buying an additional 44,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,507,000 after buying an additional 1,022,384 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,836,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,294,000 after buying an additional 352,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,197,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

