Jefferies Financial Group Trims Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Target Price to $62.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $81.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PENN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.12.

Shares of PENN traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.13. 369,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,925,226. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $56.35 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 2.45.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 49.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

