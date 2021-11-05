JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $35.45, but opened at $40.75. JFrog shares last traded at $40.99, with a volume of 46,296 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Get JFrog alerts:

FROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 167,915 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 172,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 109,704 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -99.97 and a beta of 0.73.

JFrog Company Profile (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.