JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.64

Shares of JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 29.64 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 38.50 ($0.50). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50), with a volume of 1,823,404 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 29.64. The company has a market capitalization of £65.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

