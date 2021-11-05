Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Announces Earnings Results

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.52. 211,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,007. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $76.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

