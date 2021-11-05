JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$62.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s previous close.

CNQ has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.50 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.26.

CNQ traded up C$1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching C$54.19. 3,678,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,181,010. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$21.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.98 billion and a PE ratio of 15.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.59 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.8900003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$46.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,727.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,060,622 shares in the company, valued at C$96,062,488.52. Also, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.96, for a total value of C$501,100.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,745 shares in the company, valued at C$1,341,333.44. Insiders sold a total of 182,205 shares of company stock worth $8,427,990 over the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

