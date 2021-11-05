JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $1.17 Million in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,877,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,275,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $51.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $51.30.

