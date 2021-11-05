JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Raised by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

JPM stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $169.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,283,647. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $506.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

