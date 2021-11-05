JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Raised by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.84. The stock had a trading volume of 117,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,283,647. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $507.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

