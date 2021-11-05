JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.8% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Amundi acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,152 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after buying an additional 1,573,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after buying an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,588,000 after buying an additional 1,386,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $168.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $504.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

