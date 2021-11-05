JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 33,528 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 300.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,528 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Datto were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Datto by 4,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Datto by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Datto during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Datto news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $417,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,508 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $542,799.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,008 shares of company stock worth $2,265,120. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Datto in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSP opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.61. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. Research analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

