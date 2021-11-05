JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 44,031 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,031 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Hyliion worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyliion alerts:

In other Hyliion news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyliion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyliion Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.